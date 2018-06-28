Ice Cube takes on a team of 8 year olds in a BIG3 preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ice Cube is in town for BIG3 Week 2, bringing professional three-on-three basketball to the United Center in Chicago on Friday, June 29. Games will be broadcast live on FOX beginning at 7pm Central. For tickets visit BIG3.com. He stopped by with some kids from The BIG3 community initiative in partnership with Adidas called Young3. The program will host 3-on-3 tournaments and skills clinics for children ages 7-14 in all 10 BIG3 cities on Thursdays ahead of the league’s Friday night primetime games. As part of the Young3, BIG3 and adidas will also invest time and money into improving the infrastructure of community courts.

ABOUT THE BIG3

The BIG3 is a professional 3-on-3 basketball league highlighting the biggest basketball superstars competing at the highest competitive level. All players and coaches are former NBA players. The league was founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube, and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz. NBA Legend and Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler is the BIG3’s Commissioner and President. Former Oakland Raiders CEO Amy Trask is the BIG3’s Chairman of the Board. Featuring professional basketball’s first four-point shot, BIG3 games are packed with highly skilled, intensely competitive matchups in the world’s most popular form of basketball: 3-on-3.

2018 BIG3 SEASON SCHEDULE

WEEK 1 | June 22: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas

WEEK 2 | June 29: United Center | Chicago, Illinois

WEEK 3 | July 6: Oracle Arena | Oakland, California

WEEK 4 | July 13: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan

WEEK 5 | July 20: American Airlines Arena | Miami, Florida

WEEK 6 | July 27: Air Canada Centre | Toronto, Ontario

WEEK 7 | August 3: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

WEEK 8 | August 10: Infinite Energy Arena | Atlanta, Georgia

WEEK 9 | August 17: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas *Playoffs*

WEEK 10 | August 24: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York *Championship Finals*

