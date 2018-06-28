× Finding a good source for the UV index

Dear Tom,

I was wondering if you can let me know a good source for the UV index?

— Thomm, Chicago

Dear Thomm,

The WGN Weather Center’s go-to source for UV index is the one provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency. It is available online at http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/stratosphere/uv_index/uv_current.shtml.

It provides both a map and table for 58 major U.S. cities giving forecasts for the UV index on a scale that ranges from 0 and 1 on the low end to 11+ on the high end. This forecast, valid for noon local standard time (1 p.m. daylight saving time) the following day is issued each day shortly after noon.

This UVI data along with forecast cloud cover is provided daily to Oak Park dermatologist Dr. Bryan Schultz as input for the sunburn forecasts published during the warm season on the Chicago Tribune weather page.