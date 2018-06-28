× Excessive Heat Watch continues in effect for northeast Illinois/northwest Indiana, including Chicago from Friday morning until Saturday night

Dangerous Heat indicies in the 105 to 115-degree range are expected Friday and Saturday and an Excessive Heat Watch (red-shaded area on the headlined map) continues in effect from Friday morning until Saturday night. Persons susceptible to heat and high humidity, those with respiratory or heart problems, and young children should take appropriate precautions and those who plan on being outside in the sun should try to seek the shade, drink plenty of water and gain relief from the heat as often as possible. Look in on the elderly and those living in close-quarters or without air conditioning.

All the meteorological ingredients necessary for a major heat episode appear to be coming together here. Heat Warning guidance for Chicago calls for two consecutive days with a heat index 105 to 110-degrees, and abundant sunshine along with temperatures failing to drop below 75 to 80-degrees at night, providing little or no relief from the heat. Dangerous levels of heat and humidity here may very well extend another day into Sunday

These “Heat Episode” conditions will likely be met here – high temperatures Friday and Saturday are forecast in the mid to upper 90s. Dew-points/lowest overnight temperatures will hover in the 75 to 80-degrees range – perhaps even higher due to the influx of low-level moisture from the plains on top of our already water-logged soils due to recent heavy rains and evapotranspiration from an extensive densely-planted corn crop. With the sun high in the sky, abundant sunshine can boost the “effective” heat index another 5 to 15-degrees.

The heat will be wide-spread, starting to our west today and expanding east into our area tomorrow – in all, 16 states from the central plains to the Mississippi Valley into the western Great Lakes are currently under Heat Watches, Advisories and Warnings.