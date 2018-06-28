× Excessive Heat Watch continues for northeast corner of Illinois, including Chicago and the northwest corner of Indiana – Excessive Heat Warning remainder of Illinois west and south of Chicago

Beginning later Friday morning and continuing into Saturday night…

An Excessive Heat Watch (maroon-shaded area on the highlighted map) continues for the northeast corner of Illinois (Cook, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Kane and DuPage Counties) and the northwest corner of Indiana (Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties).

An Excessive Heart Warning is in effect from later Friday morning until Saturday night for the remaining counties in Illinois (purple-shaded area on the highlighted map), including the Chicago area counties of Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Livingston, Ford and Iroquois Counties).

In each case (Watch/Warning) very dangerous heat indices reaching 105 to 110-degree-plus are expected both Friday and Saturday with a heat index reaching as high as 115-degrees-plus possible in some spots in the Warning area. Nighttime lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s will not allow recovery from daytime heat unless in an air-conditioned environment.

The area under an Excessive Heat Watch may feel the effects of an overnight thunderstorm complex moving southeast through Wisconsin that might reach or at least cool this portion of the Chicago area and cut back on temperatures enough to keep extreme readings from occurring Friday. This will be monitored closely tonight and a Warning will be issued in the morning, should the storms prove non-invasive.

Remember look out for persons most susceptible to heat – those with respiratory or heart problems, children and elderly – especially those without air conditioning. Intense sunlight can enhance the actual heat index some 5 to 15-degrees, so stay out of the sun, if possible, seek shade and drink plenty of water, if you have to be involved in outdoor activities.