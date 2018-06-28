Driver shocked when snake pops out from under car’s hood

PHOENIX, Ariz. – A man driving in Arizona was shocked when a snake suddenly appeared from under the hood of his car and slithered onto his windshield.

It happened to Layrd Mahler as he was driving down a Phoenix road on Monday, KSAZ reported.

Mahler said he was surprised, but knew he couldn’t panic because he was driving and didn’t want to crash.

“I see a little head pop up and I thought, ‘oh, rodent, maybe lizard,'” he said. “And then I saw an entire body of a snake pop up.”

Mahler pulled over and filmed a video of the snake. He said the snake wrapped around his wiper and went back under his hood, where he couldn’t find it.