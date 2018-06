JC Brooks Band

http://jcbrooksband.com/

Lydia Jordan-Parnell, Navy Pier spokesperson

Event:

JC Brooks Band will be performing a free, all-ages show, part of Chi-Soul Fest, the Chicago Soul Music Festival, on Saturday, June 30, 2018 starting at 9:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. at Navy Pier’s Miller Lite Beer Garden.

The Chicago Soul Music Festival — Chi-Soul — is an intergenerational musical conversation of Chicago soul music presented in honor of Black Music Appreciation Month.

www.navypier.org