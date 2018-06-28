Chicago area braces for another round of oppressive heat

The heat is on in Chicagoland.
An Excessive Heat Watch will begin Friday morning at 11 a.m. and last through Saturday night. Dangerous Heat indices in the 105 to 115-degree range are expected.
High temperatures Friday and Saturday are forecasted in the mid to upper 90s. Dew-points/lowest overnight temperatures will hover in the 75 to 80-degrees range and, with the sun high in the sky, abundant sunshine can boost the “effective” heat index another 5 to 15-degrees.
The heat will be wide-spread, starting to out West and expanding East. In all, 16 states from the central plains to the Mississippi Valley into the western Great Lakes are currently under Heat Watches, Advisories and Warnings.
Officials advise residents to take extra precautions to stay cool in shady areas and look out for those most vulnerable to heat.