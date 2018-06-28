Chicago area braces for another round of oppressive heat

The heat is on in Chicagoland.

An Excessive Heat Watch will begin Friday morning at 11 a.m. and last through Saturday night. Dangerous Heat indices in the 105 to 115-degree range are expected.

The heat will peak Fri-Sat. Sunday likely not quite as hot but still uncomfortably humid. T-storm risk late Sat. night & especially Sun. PM when strong t-storms capable of gusty winds & very heavy rain are possible. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/MJedBREDaI — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 28, 2018

High temperatures Friday and Saturday are forecasted in the mid to upper 90s. Dew-points/lowest overnight temperatures will hover in the 75 to 80-degrees range and, with the sun high in the sky, abundant sunshine can boost the “effective” heat index another 5 to 15-degrees.

Dangerous heat Fri-Sat. Excessive Heat Warnings & Watches in effect. Watch still up for areas where there's a small chance t-storms could slow/limit heating somewhat on Fri, inc. #Chicago. Confidence high in 105-115 heat indices area wide Sat. Remember #HeatSafety. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/ut3SZK15NH — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 28, 2018

The heat will be wide-spread, starting to out West and expanding East. In all, 16 states from the central plains to the Mississippi Valley into the western Great Lakes are currently under Heat Watches, Advisories and Warnings.

Officials advise residents to take extra precautions to stay cool in shady areas and look out for those most vulnerable to heat.