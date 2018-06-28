× 19-year-old charged with carjacking Will County judge in Greektown

CHICAGO— Police say a man has been charged in the Chicago carjacking of a suburban county judge earlier this month.

The carjacking happened about 2 a.m. June 8 as Will County Judge David Carlson was in a Walgreens parking lot in the Greektown neighborhood just west of downtown Chicago. Authorities say several people approached him and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t hand over his keys.

The judge’s SUV was later found on Chicago’s South Side. Officials say investigators had no indication Carlson was targeted because of his position as a judge.

Jamari Conner, 19, was charged with aggravated armed vehicular hijacking. He was jailed without bond and is expected to appear in court on July 5.