Roger Biles talks about his book, Mayor Harold Washington Champion of Race and Reform in Chicago, on the morning news. Harold Washington was the first African American mayor of Chicago. The book provides a perspective of Washington and his journey from the state legislature to becoming the city's mayor. You can purchase Biles book in the link below.

https://www.press.uillinois.edu/books/catalog/84nmh6fm9780252041853.html