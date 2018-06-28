Criminal investigation underway after elderly woman found dead in Gary house fire

GARY, In. -- A criminal investigation is underway after an elderly woman was found dead in a house fire in Gary.
Fire crews were called around 3 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 3400 block of Johnson, just southeast of the Borman Expressway.
The victim was reportedly found dead when crews arrived. Officials say the victim was a woman in her 70's.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
A criminal investigation is underway.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
41.593370 -87.346427