Criminal investigation underway after elderly woman found dead in Gary house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, In. -- A criminal investigation is underway after an elderly woman was found dead in a house fire in Gary.

Fire crews were called around 3 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 3400 block of Johnson, just southeast of the Borman Expressway.

The victim was reportedly found dead when crews arrived. Officials say the victim was a woman in her 70's.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A criminal investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.