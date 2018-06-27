× Tuesday’s heaviest rains hit McHenry, Lake and northern Kane Counties

Flood Warnings were up across McHenry, Lake and northern Kane Counties last evening and overnight where rainfall of 2 to well in excess of 4-inches fell. As of this morning, greatest 24-hour rainfall totals were just north of Algonquin where two sites measured 4.29 and 4.26-inches with nearby Cary recording 3.99-inches. In Lake County, Waukegan led with 3.60-inches followed by 3.55 in Mundelein. The two maps below better display the volunteer Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network observations showing the distribution of rainfall over the heaviest-hit areas. Significant rises on area rivers are anticipated.

Following is a partial listing of greatest rainfall reports…

Location/County/rainfall(inches)

Algonquin 0.8 miles NE(McHenry)…4.29

Algonquin 0.7miles N(McHenry)…4.25

Cary 0.3 miles N (McHenry)…3.99

Lake-In-The-Hills 1.1 miles ESE (McHenry)…3.71

Waukegan 1.7 miles E (Lake)…3.60

Mundelein 1.6 miles WNW (Lake)…3.55

Lake-In-The-Hills 2.5 miles W (McHenry)…3.40

Gurnee 1.6 W (Lake)…3.14

Winthrop Harbor (Lake)…3.01

Elgin 7.5 miles WSW (Kane)…3.00

Zion (Lake)…2.97

Woodstock 0.8 miles SSW (McHenry)…2.87

Sleepy Hollow (Kane)…2.83

Elgin 2.5 miles W (Kane)…2.80

Crystal Lake 1mile WSW (McHenry)…2.61

Round Lake (Lake)…2.55

Fox Lake (Lake)…2.48

Capron (Boone)…2.47

DeKalb 0.3 mile ENE (DeKalb)…2.39

Long Lake 0.4 mile S (Lake)…2.27

Lake Bluff (Lake)…2.21

Roscoe(Winnebago)…2.01

Rockford 1.5 miles ENE (Winnebago)…2.00