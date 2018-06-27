Tuesday’s heaviest rains hit McHenry, Lake and northern Kane Counties
Flood Warnings were up across McHenry, Lake and northern Kane Counties last evening and overnight where rainfall of 2 to well in excess of 4-inches fell. As of this morning, greatest 24-hour rainfall totals were just north of Algonquin where two sites measured 4.29 and 4.26-inches with nearby Cary recording 3.99-inches. In Lake County, Waukegan led with 3.60-inches followed by 3.55 in Mundelein. The two maps below better display the volunteer Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network observations showing the distribution of rainfall over the heaviest-hit areas. Significant rises on area rivers are anticipated.
Following is a partial listing of greatest rainfall reports…
Location/County/rainfall(inches)
Algonquin 0.8 miles NE(McHenry)…4.29
Algonquin 0.7miles N(McHenry)…4.25
Cary 0.3 miles N (McHenry)…3.99
Lake-In-The-Hills 1.1 miles ESE (McHenry)…3.71
Waukegan 1.7 miles E (Lake)…3.60
Mundelein 1.6 miles WNW (Lake)…3.55
Lake-In-The-Hills 2.5 miles W (McHenry)…3.40
Gurnee 1.6 W (Lake)…3.14
Winthrop Harbor (Lake)…3.01
Elgin 7.5 miles WSW (Kane)…3.00
Zion (Lake)…2.97
Woodstock 0.8 miles SSW (McHenry)…2.87
Sleepy Hollow (Kane)…2.83
Elgin 2.5 miles W (Kane)…2.80
Crystal Lake 1mile WSW (McHenry)…2.61
Round Lake (Lake)…2.55
Fox Lake (Lake)…2.48
Capron (Boone)…2.47
DeKalb 0.3 mile ENE (DeKalb)…2.39
Long Lake 0.4 mile S (Lake)…2.27
Lake Bluff (Lake)…2.21
Roscoe(Winnebago)…2.01
Rockford 1.5 miles ENE (Winnebago)…2.00