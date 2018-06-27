Trump continues attack on Harley-Davidson’s move overseas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Trump is stepping up his attack on Harley-Davidson after the company announced it will move some motorcycle production overseas.

A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never! Their employees and customers are already very angry at them. If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end - they surrendered, they quit! The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

He said Harley will be "taxed like never before'' and predicted this is the beginning of the end for the company.

Harley-Davidson's decision came after the president imposed new tariffs on steel and aluminum.

As a result, the European Union last week imposed tariffs on US exports.