Trump continues attack on Harley-Davidson’s move overseas

President Trump is stepping up his attack on Harley-Davidson after the company announced it will move some motorcycle production overseas.

Trump tweeted Tuesday, "A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never!"

He said Harley will be "taxed like never before'' and predicted this is the beginning of the end for the company.

Harley-Davidson's decision came after the president imposed new tariffs on steel and aluminum.

As a result, the European Union last week imposed tariffs on US exports.