Northwestern Medicine receives $25M to develop artificial intelligence

CHICAGO — Northwestern Medicine has received a $25 million donation to develop artificial intelligence to treat heart disease.

The gift from the Bluhm Family Charitable Foundation was announced Tuesday. The foundation was formed by Chicago philanthropist and real estate developer Neil Bluhm, who in 2005 donated funds to create the Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute and recruit Dr. Patrick McCarthy as executive director.

McCarthy says the donation will be used, in part, to launch a first-of-its-kind center that will use artificial intelligence and machine learning to better diagnose, treat and research heart disease.

McCarthy says cardiovascular disease remains “the number one killer of Americans” and the new technology offers “an abundance of new ways” to research and treat it.

Bluhm says he’s “incredibly gratified” that more people have access to care.