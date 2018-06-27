New pop up is a #Happy Place for the selfie-obsessed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Looking to up your selfie game? There's a new traveling pop up exhibit in town that's all about it.

Happy Place is 20,000 square feet of quirky, colorful and immersive rooms along Elston Ave. Each of the 13 rooms has it's own joyful vibe, from a confetti dome to a double rainbow jump into a pot of gold.

"It' is so dead-on for what I think the world needs," founder Jared Paul said. "I went central to the core of what would make people happy because that's what I think we could use more of."

The larger-than-life installation started in L.A. earlier this year, and is making its second stop in Chicago.

First time visitor Tatyana Matos squealed in delight when she saw the room with flower blossoms pouring from the ceiling.

"I feel like I'm back in my childhood...experiencing my five year old self again!" Matos said.

Happy Place opens to the public Thursday the 28th and runs through August 6th. Tickets for a one-hour trip through the exhibits cost $30 during the week and $35 on Friday-Sunday (plus fees).