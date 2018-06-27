Lunchbreak: Salsa Veracruzana

Posted 12:27 PM, June 27, 2018, by , Updated at 12:32PM, June 27, 2018

Diana Dávila

Mi Tocaya Antojería

2800 W Logan Blvd. Chicago, IL 60647

(872) 315-3947

Tuesday-Thursday: 5-10pm

Friday & Saturday: 5-11pm

Sunday: 5-9pm

Reservations available via Reserve

www.mitocaya.com

Recipe:

Salsa Veracruzana

Serves 10-12ppl

Ingredients:

Set 1

  • Peeled orange rinds from 3 oranges
  • 1 qt of water
  • 1 tbsp salt

Set 2

  • 1 lb whole peeled tomatoes, strained, seeded and small diced
  • 2 sliced red onions
  • 20 cloves of sliced garlic
  • 2 oz (4 T) flaked guajillo pepper (dried or charred)
  • 1 oz (2 T) parsley
  • 4 cups roasted garlic oil
  • 1 lb sliced black olives
  • 1 lb sliced ceriola olives
  • 12 oz capers

Method

  1. Bring orange peels, water and salt to boil in a small sauce pot
  2. Strain water, remove the white bitter parts from the interior side of the orange peel
  3. Julienne orange peel, set aside
  4. Juice 3 oranges, set aside
  5. Place first 4 items of the second set of ingredients in stainless steel bowl and mix by hand, lightly season with salt
  6. Bring roasted garlic oil to boil and add to bowl with set 2 ingredients
  7. Immediately add both olives, capers, parsley and orange juice & rest of orange peel
  8. Continue to stir and season with salt and fresh ground pepper to taste