Lunchbreak: Salsa Veracruzana

Diana Dávila
Mi Tocaya Antojería
2800 W Logan Blvd. Chicago, IL 60647
(872) 315-3947
Tuesday-Thursday: 5-10pm
Friday & Saturday: 5-11pm
Sunday: 5-9pm
Reservations available via Reserve
Recipe:
Salsa Veracruzana
Serves 10-12ppl
Ingredients:
Set 1
- Peeled orange rinds from 3 oranges
- 1 qt of water
- 1 tbsp salt
Set 2
- 1 lb whole peeled tomatoes, strained, seeded and small diced
- 2 sliced red onions
- 20 cloves of sliced garlic
- 2 oz (4 T) flaked guajillo pepper (dried or charred)
- 1 oz (2 T) parsley
- 4 cups roasted garlic oil
- 1 lb sliced black olives
- 1 lb sliced ceriola olives
- 12 oz capers
Method
- Bring orange peels, water and salt to boil in a small sauce pot
- Strain water, remove the white bitter parts from the interior side of the orange peel
- Julienne orange peel, set aside
- Juice 3 oranges, set aside
- Place first 4 items of the second set of ingredients in stainless steel bowl and mix by hand, lightly season with salt
- Bring roasted garlic oil to boil and add to bowl with set 2 ingredients
- Immediately add both olives, capers, parsley and orange juice & rest of orange peel
- Continue to stir and season with salt and fresh ground pepper to taste