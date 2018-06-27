× Lincoln Towing fights to keep license at hearing

CHICAGO — Closing arguments are underway in a high-profile hearing that will determine whether a major Chicago towing company loses its license.

WGN Investigates reported earlier this month Illinois Commerce Commission staff is recommending Lincoln Towing be stripped of its license because of hundreds of improper and illegal tows.

An administrative law judge will hear from Lincoln and its accusers but the commerce commission may take months to issue its final decision.