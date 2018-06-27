× Judges consider appeal in Palatine transgender locker room case

CHICAGO — An Illinois appellate court is considering the case of a Palatine woman who claims her former school district discriminated against her because she is transgender.

Nova Maday is challenging Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 for requiring her to use a private changing area inside the girls’ locker room.

Maday, then an 18-year-old senior, filed a lawsuit against the district in November. A Cook County judge sided with Palatine in January, refusing to grant Maday an injunction that would allow her unrestricted access to the girls’ locker room. She graduated in May.

This week, three appellate court judges heard arguments in the case, according to the Chicago Tribune. The judges are expected to decide at a later date whether to uphold the lower court’s decision.

Superintendent Daniel Cates previously said transgender students who requested use of the locker room of their identified gender have been offered such access. The ACLU said Maday had to change for gym class in private areas away from other students against her wishes.