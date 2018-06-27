Joe Jackson, father of late Michael Jackson, dies at 89: report

LOS ANGELES — Joe Jackson, the father of The Jackson 5 family, has died.

According to TMZ, the Jackson patriach passed away at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in Los Angeles.

TMZ reports Jackson had been battling health problems on and off for some time. He was hospitalized in June with terminal cancer, and his wife Katherine, along with some of his children and grandchildren, had been at his bedside.

Jackson has been one of the most successful parent managers in the history of music, and helped establish the careers of The Jackson 5, and then Michael and Janet Jackson as solo artists.

He was 89.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.