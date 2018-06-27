It’s all fun and games with the Around Town crew at Game Night Out

You and a group of up to 16 friends, family, or colleagues will compete head-to-head, in teams, during a 2-hour experience of original party games. Each game moves fast, keeps you on your toes, and requires you to think quickly and work as a team. The experience is guided by a Host who helps introduce our games, explain the rules, encourage competition, and keep the night on track and full of laughter.
Game Night Out:
located in The Century Shopping Centre:
2828 N. Clark St.
Chicago, IL 60657
gamenightout.com