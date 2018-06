× Heavy rains cause renewed rises on the Kishwaukee, Pecatonica, Rock, Des Plaines and Fox Rivers

Runoff from 2 to 4-inch-plus rainfall from Rockford east and south across Boone, McHenry, Lake and portions of DeKalb and Kane counties has caused rises on area rivers with segments of the Kishwaukee, Rock, Pecatonica, Des Plaines, and Fox Rivers rising back into or continuing in flood. Minor flooding is expected on portions of these rivers with Moderate Flood forecast at Algonquin on the Fox River and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River. River Segments highlighted in green on the headlined map are forecasting or in flood.

Following is a river stage/flood forecast prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service…