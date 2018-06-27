Excessive Heat Watch starts Friday

The week is set to end on a steamy note.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued from Friday morning through Saturday evening for the entire Chicago area and parts of Indiana.

A prolonged period of high temperatures is expected. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation

🔥Chicago is headed for an intensely hot & humid weekend. The greater concern may the heat wave’s duration. Heat stress on the body has a cumulative effect. 7 of the next 9 days will likely top 90°, and there’s a chance we could go 9 for 9 in this stretch. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/4TgMisiEmY — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) June 27, 2018

Counties include Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford counties in Illinois.

Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton counties in Indiana.

Afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s and nighttime lows will be in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Heat indices are expected to be in the 105 to 115 degree range.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather