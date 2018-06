MANHATTAN, Ill. — The National Weather Service has classified the tornado during Tuesday’s severe weather in Manhattan, Illinois as an EF-1.

Damage survey in Manhattan, IL has been completed. An EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of up to 95 mph, maximum path width up to 100 yards and path length of just over 1 mile was confirmed. Stay tuned for further updates. #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 27, 2018

The NWS confirmed it was an EF-1 with maximum wind speeds of 95 mph, based on the damage surveyed.

Tornado in Will County yesterday had 95 mph winds. #ilwx https://t.co/7d3IhTj4bC — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) June 27, 2018

