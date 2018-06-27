× Closing arguments to begin in Quintonio LeGrier wrongful death lawsuit

CHICAGO — Closing arguments are expected Wednesday in the wrongful death lawsuit against Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo.

Rialmo fatally shot 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier five times about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 26, 2015, while responding to a disturbance call at LeGrier’s father’s apartment in the 4700 block of West Erie Street.

Neighbor Bettie Jones was also shot and killed during the incident.

Rialmo and his partner said LeGrier charged at the pair with a bat; Rialmo insisted he was acting in self-defense when he opened fire. A forensic pathologist who testified for LeGrier’s family last week said the evidence was inconsistent with Rialmo’s version of events.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office previously declined to file criminal charges against Rialmo. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability declared the shooting unjustified and said Rialmo should be fired. Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson disagreed.

An autopsy revealed LeGrier had marijuana in his system. Officials said the teen had mental health problems and had had previous run-ins with police.

Two years after Jones’ shooting, city lawyers reached a tentative $16 million financial settlement with her family.

LeGrier called 911 three times the morning he was shot. In February 2016, city officials said two 911 operators were suspended without pay for failing to send police when LeGrier was shot. It wasn’t until the third call that the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications sent a squad car to check on the 19-year-old.