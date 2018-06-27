× Chicago mayoral candidates speak out after 21 shot within 14-hour span

CHICAGO — Two people were killed, several teenagers and an 11-year-old were injured in a matter of hours in Chicago on Monday.

Most of the shootings according to a police source were gang related but not all the victims were the intended targets.

Police say they are saturating the South Side neighborhoods with officers to try and detour any retaliatory shootings.

Police have no one in custody.

Those trying to unseat Mayor Rahm Emanuel wasted no time criticizing the mayors handling of the Chicago’s violence. While they were quick to call the mayor out, they offered few specifics on what they would do differently.

The mayor didn’t take questions on Monday’s violence, but his office says he met with the departments top brass about the shootings and what plan is in place for the 4th of July holiday.