Chicago City Council to honor fallen CFD diver Juan Bucio

CHICAGO — Chicago City Council will honor the fire department diver who died while searching for a missing boater.

Juan Bucio, 46, was searching for a boater in the Chicago River last month when he got separated from his partner near the 2600 block of South Ashland Avenue.

A 28-year-old man, identified as Alberto Lopez, had fallen off a boat into the river, authorities said.

Bucio’s body was found at the bottom of the river with his mask still covering his face.

Autopsy results have not been released.

Fire officials said Bucio joined the department in 2003 and has been a diver since 2007. His brother is also a Chicago firefighter; his sister is a Chicago police officer, the Tribune reported.

Bucio is survived by his wife and two sons, ages 7 and 9.