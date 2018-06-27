Body found in freezer of Atlanta Braves stadium ID’d as Chicago man

ATLANTA — The body of an employee that was found in a freezer at the Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park has been identified as a Chicago man.

Todd Keeling, 48, was found dead inside a walk-in beer cooler Tuesday afternoon according to Cobb County, Georgia police.

Keeling was an inventor who grew up in Chicago and has family in New Lenox. Draftwell sold Keeling’s tap technology, the Quick Draw Faucet, which cuts down the amount of time it takes to pour a beer.

“We are shocked,” Nathan Churchill, general manager of Draftwell, said. “Todd was very proud of his invention – the Quick Draw Faucet. He was the driving force at Draftwell and we will miss him terribly.”

Keeling was installing his beer tap technology at the stadium when he somehow became trapped inside a beer cooler. Keeling’s body was found by another stadium worker just hours before the Braves were to host the Cincinnati Reds.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that the medical examiner completed an autopsy but does not have any preliminary findings to release. A police spokesperson told the newspaper the temperature in the space where Keeling’s body was found doesn’t go below 40 degrees. Police said it’s too early to determine if there was foul play.

Keeling’s invention is currently used at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Keeling graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor High School in 1987.