3 injured after car slams into building in Pulaski Park
CHICAGO — Three people were injured after a car slammed into an office building on the North Side.
Chicago fire officials said a car crashed into a building at 3350 N. Peterson Ave. in the Pulaski Park neighborhood around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car entered the building through the back and went past a second wall, officials said.
Three people were transported to the hospital. One person was in the car and the other two were building occupants.
No further information was provided.
41.990523 -87.713299