× White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Minnesota

* The Twins have won six of nine games against the White Sox this year, outscoring them by over one run per game (4.89 to 3.56). Batting averages have been similar overall – Minnesota is hitting .241 to Chicago’s .224 – but the Twins have hit extremely well with runners in scoring positions (.307 to White Sox’s .246).

* Minnesota has gone 14-20 (.412) on the road in 2018, and have gone 4-9 away from home since May 13. The Twins did win their most recent road series, taking two from the Indians. Minnesota’s divisional road record stands at 7-6.

* Chicago has scored six or more runs in three straight games, their second such streak this year. If the South Siders score at least six tonight, their four-game streak will match their longest since 2015, when they scored six-plus in four straight games once in August and once in September.

* Joe Mauer ranks first among active players in walks against the White Sox with 106 and first in doubles with 52. His 227 hits trail only Victor Martinez (248) and he ranks third in RBI (103).

* Lance Lynn posted a 7.47 ERA over his first eight starts, but has since pitched to the tune of a 1.73 ERA since. After allowing opponents to hit .313 over that first stretch, Lynn has limited hitters to a .192 mark in his last six outings.

* Reynaldo Lopez has posted a 2.25 ERA in home starts (t-5th in AL w/ J. Verlander), limited hitters to a .183 average at home (6th in AL) and throws the third-fewest pitches per inning (14.5) at home (ranks among AL pitchers with a min. of 30 IP at home in 2018).