Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Plans have been revealed for the first phase of the more than $1 billion Union Station redevelopment.

The proposal includes the addition of a hotel, apartments and offices.

The Great Hall concourse would also be remodeled.

The first phase is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2019 and the whole project could be finished by 2021.

Planners say there will not be a dramatic impact to commuters during that first phase.