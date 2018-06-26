TV Personality Vanessa Lachey discusses parenthood, career on the Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vanessa Lachey visits WGN Morning News to discuss her involvement in Holiday Inn's newly launched event, "Chocolate Milk Happy Hour", and she also talks about what its like being a mother to three young children.

Lachey said it's important to show your children the right movies at a certain age, and with her oldest being 5-years-old right now, movies like Star Wars crack the top of their list.

Meet Vanessa Lachey

Today: 3:30pm-6:30pm

Millennium Park at the top of the lawn

Movie at 6:30pm: Groundhog Day

Free Admission

https://joyoftravel.holidayinn.com/milkandcookies/

