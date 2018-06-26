TV Personality Vanessa Lachey discusses parenthood, career on the Morning News

Posted 10:13 AM, June 26, 2018, by , Updated at 10:15AM, June 26, 2018

Vanessa Lachey visits WGN Morning News to discuss her involvement in Holiday Inn's newly launched event, "Chocolate Milk Happy Hour", and she also talks about what its like being a mother to three young children.
Lachey said it's important to show your children the right movies at a certain age, and with her oldest being 5-years-old right now, movies like Star Wars crack the top of their list.

Meet Vanessa Lachey
Today: 3:30pm-6:30pm
Millennium Park at the top of the lawn
Movie at 6:30pm: Groundhog Day
Free Admission
https://joyoftravel.holidayinn.com/milkandcookies/