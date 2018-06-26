× Tuesday storm reports

Thunderstorms have become active across northern Illinois this Tuesday afternoon. Following is a listing of latest reports…

2:25PM CDT…0.3 mile north of Durand…0.70-inch of rain in 15 minutes

2:38PM CDT…1 mile east of Rockford…1-inch of rain in a half-hour

3:25PM CDT…1 mile southwest of Pingree Grove…large tree down partially on Route 47

3:14PM CDT…3 miles ENE of Roscoe…heavy rain 1.50-inches between 2 and 3PM

3:30PM CDT…0.1 mile north of Capron…0.92-inch in 1 hour – tree down with strong winds

3:39PM CDT…Rockford – flooding 6-10-inches of water at intersection of Charles and 9th street