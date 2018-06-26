Tuesday Chicago-area river stage/flood forecasts
Most rivers across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana were falling early this Tuesday morning. A few have segments in minor flood. Current flood forecasts are based on latest precipitation figures this morning – additional rains are expected this afternoon and tonight that could significantly alter these projections.
As of this morning, flow at Russell on the Des Plaines River was at bankfull, while at Gurnee the river was forecast to drop below flood later today. At LaSalle on the Illinois River water is expected to fall below flood Wednesday evening, while at Shirland on the Pecatonica River, rain early this morning will likely extend minor flood potential into Saturday. On the Fox River water levels are forecast to fall below flood Friday morning at Algonquin and Montgomery Thursday morning.
Significant rainfall on the order of 1 to as much as 3-inches could occur in the next 24 hours, so depending upon location and how widespread the rainfall is, other rivers could rise to flood levels, while rivers currently in flood could see additional rises and an extended period of flooding. Light-green-shaded areas on the headlined map are rivers in flood.
Following is the latest River Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Tue Jun 26 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 M M M
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 6.97 06 AM Tue -0.38Bankfull
Gurnee 7.0 7.50 06 AM Tue -0.40 Minor
Lincolnshire 12.5 11.69 07 AM Tue -0.45
Des Plaines 15.0 13.94 07 AM Tue -0.79
River Forest 16.0 11.44 07 AM Tue -0.71
Riverside 7.5 5.89 07 AM Tue -0.51
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 10.18 06 AM Tue -0.22 Minor
Montgomery 13.0 13.13 07 AM Tue -0.12 Minor
Dayton 12.0 10.47 07 AM Tue -0.64
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.26 07 AM Tue -0.79
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.55 07 AM Tue -0.31
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.12 07 AM Tue -0.76
Shorewood 6.5 3.54 07 AM Tue -0.84
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 6.61 06 AM Tue -1.33
Foresman 18.0 15.03 07 AM Tue -0.87
Chebanse 16.0 9.38 07 AM Tue -0.27
Iroquois 18.0 14.67 07 AM Tue -0.15
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 11.78 07 AM Tue -3.52
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.19 07 AM Tue -0.70
Kouts 11.0 6.91 07 AM Tue -0.70
Shelby 9.0 7.73 07 AM Tue -0.26
Momence 5.0 2.69 07 AM Tue -0.02
Wilmington 6.5 3.39 07 AM Tue -0.10
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.56 06 AM Tue -0.30
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.81 07 AM Tue -0.26
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 6.45 07 AM Tue -0.38
South Holland 16.5 7.00 06 AM Tue -0.91
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 2.58 07 AM Tue -0.46
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 5.07 07 AM Tue -0.78
Leonore 16.0 8.14 07 AM Tue -1.79
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 10.18 07 AM Tue -1.25
Ottawa 463.0 461.51 06 AM Tue -0.64
La Salle 20.0 21.86 07 AM Tue -1.26 Minor
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.40 07 AM Tue -0.38
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 5.42 07 AM Tue -0.75
Perryville 12.0 9.37 06 AM Tue -1.14
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 12.32 07 AM Tue -0.13 Minor
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 8.26 06 AM Tue -0.09
Latham Park 10.0 8.67 07 AM Tue -0.05
Rockford 9.0 3.76 07 AM Tue 0.08
Byron 13.0 11.30 07 AM Tue -0.44
Dixon 16.0 13.37 06 AM Tue -0.43