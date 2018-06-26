× Tuesday Chicago-area river stage/flood forecasts

Most rivers across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana were falling early this Tuesday morning. A few have segments in minor flood. Current flood forecasts are based on latest precipitation figures this morning – additional rains are expected this afternoon and tonight that could significantly alter these projections.

As of this morning, flow at Russell on the Des Plaines River was at bankfull, while at Gurnee the river was forecast to drop below flood later today. At LaSalle on the Illinois River water is expected to fall below flood Wednesday evening, while at Shirland on the Pecatonica River, rain early this morning will likely extend minor flood potential into Saturday. On the Fox River water levels are forecast to fall below flood Friday morning at Algonquin and Montgomery Thursday morning.

Significant rainfall on the order of 1 to as much as 3-inches could occur in the next 24 hours, so depending upon location and how widespread the rainfall is, other rivers could rise to flood levels, while rivers currently in flood could see additional rises and an extended period of flooding. Light-green-shaded areas on the headlined map are rivers in flood.

Following is the latest River Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office: