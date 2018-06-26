Tuesday Chicago-area river stage/flood forecasts

Most rivers across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana were falling early this Tuesday morning. A few have segments in minor flood. Current flood forecasts are based on latest precipitation figures this morning – additional rains are expected this afternoon and tonight that could significantly alter these projections.

As of this morning, flow at Russell on the Des Plaines River was at bankfull, while at Gurnee the river was forecast to drop below flood later today. At LaSalle on the Illinois River water is expected to fall below flood Wednesday evening, while at  Shirland on the Pecatonica River, rain early this morning will likely extend minor flood potential into Saturday. On the Fox River water levels are forecast to fall below flood Friday morning at Algonquin and Montgomery Thursday morning.

Significant rainfall on the order of 1 to as much as 3-inches could occur in the next 24 hours, so depending upon location and how widespread the rainfall is, other rivers could rise to flood levels, while rivers currently in flood could see additional rises and an extended period of flooding. Light-green-shaded areas on the headlined map are rivers in flood.

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Tue Jun 26 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast



North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0          M  M              M

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       6.97  06 AM Tue  -0.38Bankfull
Gurnee               7.0       7.50  06 AM Tue  -0.40 Minor
Lincolnshire        12.5      11.69  07 AM Tue  -0.45
Des Plaines         15.0      13.94  07 AM Tue  -0.79
River Forest        16.0      11.44  07 AM Tue  -0.71
Riverside            7.5       5.89  07 AM Tue  -0.51

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5      10.18  06 AM Tue  -0.22 Minor
Montgomery          13.0      13.13  07 AM Tue  -0.12 Minor
Dayton              12.0      10.47  07 AM Tue  -0.64

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      16.26  07 AM Tue  -0.79

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       8.55  07 AM Tue  -0.31



Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0       8.12  07 AM Tue  -0.76
Shorewood            6.5       3.54  07 AM Tue  -0.84

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0       6.61  06 AM Tue  -1.33
Foresman            18.0      15.03  07 AM Tue  -0.87
Chebanse            16.0       9.38  07 AM Tue  -0.27
Iroquois            18.0      14.67  07 AM Tue  -0.15

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0      11.78  07 AM Tue  -3.52

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       6.19  07 AM Tue  -0.70
Kouts               11.0       6.91  07 AM Tue  -0.70
Shelby               9.0       7.73  07 AM Tue  -0.26
Momence              5.0       2.69  07 AM Tue  -0.02
Wilmington           6.5       3.39  07 AM Tue  -0.10



Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       3.56  06 AM Tue  -0.30

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       2.81  07 AM Tue  -0.26

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       6.45  07 AM Tue  -0.38
South Holland       16.5       7.00  06 AM Tue  -0.91

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       2.58  07 AM Tue  -0.46

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       5.07  07 AM Tue  -0.78
Leonore             16.0       8.14  07 AM Tue  -1.79

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0      10.18  07 AM Tue  -1.25
Ottawa             463.0     461.51  06 AM Tue  -0.64
La Salle            20.0      21.86  07 AM Tue  -1.26 Minor

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       4.40  07 AM Tue  -0.38

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       5.42  07 AM Tue  -0.75
Perryville          12.0       9.37  06 AM Tue  -1.14

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0      12.32  07 AM Tue  -0.13 Minor

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       8.26  06 AM Tue  -0.09
Latham Park         10.0       8.67  07 AM Tue  -0.05
Rockford             9.0       3.76  07 AM Tue   0.08
Byron               13.0      11.30  07 AM Tue  -0.44
Dixon               16.0      13.37  06 AM Tue  -0.43