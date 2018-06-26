Chicago diamond theft suspect arrested at Miami airport

CHICAGO — A 67-year-old Florida man has been arrested in connection with the theft of $170,000 worth of diamonds from a Chicago jewelry store.

Chicago police say Tamaz Hubel of Sunny Island, Florida, was taken into custody Sunday while trying to board a plan to France at Miami-Dade International Airport. They say he’s being held in Florida pending his extradition to Illinois.

Authorities say the theft occurred June 6 at a store along downtown Chicago’s “Jeweler’s Row.” They say Hubel was able to “conceal and remove” two diamonds.

Chicago detectives identified Hubel and began tracking him. Police say he was arrested with help from the Miami-Dade Police, the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection.

It was unclear whether Hubel has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.