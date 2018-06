× Strong thunderstorms move into Chicago/north and south suburbs

A Significant Storm Advisory is in effect until 7:15PM CDT for Lake, DuPage, Cook, central Will and northeast McHenry Counties…

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LAKE...CENTRAL WILL... NORTHEASTERN MCHENRY...DUPAGE AND COOK COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT... AT 648 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM ROUND LAKE TO FRANKFORT. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH. FUNNEL CLOUDS, WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH, AND OCCASIONAL LIGHTNING WILL BE LIKELY WITH SOME OF THESE STORMS. IN ADDITION, BRIEF BUT VERY HEAVY RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. THIS COULD RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLOODING, ESPECIALLY GIVEN THE RECENT WET CONDITIONS. REMEMBER, DO NOT CROSS FLOODED ROADS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, JOLIET, NAPERVILLE, WAUKEGAN, CICERO, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, SCHAUMBURG, BOLINGBROOK, PALATINE, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN, BERWYN, MOUNT PROSPECT, WHEATON, HOFFMAN ESTATES AND OAK PARK.