× Strong thunderstorms hit west/southwest suburbs of Chicago

A Significant Storm Advisory is in effect until 6:45PM CDT for Kendall, Grundy, Kane, DuPage, Northwest Cook, Western Will and Northwest Kankakee Counties…

Chicago National Weather Service AT 543 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS, SOME STRONG, ACROSS NORTHEAST ILLINOIS. MOVEMENT OF THESE STORMS WAS TO THE NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. FUNNEL CLOUDS, WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH, AND OCCASIONAL LIGHTNING WILL BE LIKELY WITH SOME OF THESE STORMS. IN ADDITION, BRIEF BUT VERY HEAVY RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. THIS COULD RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLOODING, ESPECIALLY GIVEN THE RECENT WET CONDITIONS. REMEMBER, DO NOT CROSS FLOODED ROADS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AURORA, JOLIET, NAPERVILLE, ELGIN, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, SCHAUMBURG, BOLINGBROOK, PALATINE, WHEATON, HOFFMAN ESTATES, DOWNERS GROVE, LOMBARD, CAROL STREAM, ROMEOVILLE, PLAINFIELD, CARPENTERSVILLE, ADDISON, ST. CHARLES, OSWEGO AND ALGONQUIN.