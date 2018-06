× Strong Thunderstorms continue to develop along and east of Interstate-39

A Significant Weather Advisory (light-shaded area on highlighted map) is in effect until 4:45PM CDT for DeKalb, Kane, McHenry, Boone, Northwest Cook, Southeast Ogle, Northeast Lee, and East Winnebago Counties.

AT 345 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS, SOME STRONG, ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL AND FAR NORTHEAST ILLINOIS. MOVEMENT OF THESE STORMS WAS TO THE NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. FUNNEL CLOUDS, WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH, SMALL HAIL, AND OCCASIONAL LIGHTNING WILL BE LIKELY WITH SOME OF THESE STORMS. IN ADDITION, BRIEF BUT VERY HEAVY RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. THIS COULD RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLOODING, ESPECIALLY GIVEN THE RECENT WET CONDITIONS. REMEMBER, DO NOT CROSS FLOODED ROADS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AURORA, ROCKFORD, ELGIN, WAUKEGAN, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, PALATINE, HOFFMAN ESTATES, BUFFALO GROVE, CARPENTERSVILLE, ST. CHARLES, GURNEE, MUNDELEIN, ALGONQUIN, MCHENRY, BATAVIA, BELVIDERE, VERNON HILLS, WOODSTOCK, LOVES PARK AND MACHESNEY PARK. Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic...