Relationship Experts Tony and Love McPherson share their advice for successful marriage

June is the most popular month to marry. With 35 years under their belt, relationship expert Love McPherson and her husband Tony stopped by to offer their tips for building a love that lasts a lifetime.

You can find Love McPherson and her counseling services at LoveMcPherson.com.

She's also one of several speakers participating in the upcoming, "I Am That Woman" retreat, a 4-day, 4-night women’s retreat at the Unico in Riviera Maya, Mexico from October 10-14, 2018.

The retreat, targeting women ages 40 and up, will feature excursions, yoga and meditation, live entertainment, and workshops led by world renown speakers: Susan L. Taylor, Founder and CEO of CARES Mentoring Movement and Editor-in-Chief Emeritus of Essence Magazine; Kim Coles, Actress, Comedian & Motivational Speaker; Tracey Edmonds, CEO & President of Edmonds Entertainment and Alright TV; Aida Rodriguez, Comedian & Activist; Tiffany Aliche of The Budgetnista; Cheryl Grace, Founder of Powerful Penny; Sheree Franklin-Hill, Author, Speaker & Intuition Coach; Amy S. Hilliard, Founder & Principal of The Hilliard Group; Edna Kane-Williams, Senior Vice President of Multicultural Leadership, AARP; Renetta McCann, Chief Talent Officer of Leo Burnett U.S.; Dr. Rita McGuire, MD, OB/GYN & Fitness Expert; Love McPherson, Relationship Coach; Dr. Karen Pendleton, MD, Ophthalmologist, Lifestyle Medicine; and Ernestine Shepherd, Body Builder & Fitness Guru.

Tickets for the Mexico getaway are now on sale at http://www.iamthatwomanretreat.com.