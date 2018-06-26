× Party City opening pop-up toy stores in wake of Toys R Us closings

Party City is looking to capitalize on Toys R Us’ downfall.

On Monday Party City announced it will launch 50 “Toy City” pop-up stores in a variety of locations around the country, possibly in former Toys R Us locations.

The temporary locations will open in September alongside the company’s “Halloween City” pop-up stores, and will operate through the end of the traditional holiday-shopping season.

Party City is also adding more toys to its website as part of the push. If the pop-up does well, the company may expand the policy next year.

The party goods retailer has more than 900 stores in the U.S. and Canada.