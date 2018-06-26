Midday Fix: A multicultural education for kids through Bollywood dance classes and books

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ajanta Chakraborty is the co-founder of Bollywood Groove and Culture Groove

Bollywood Groove is a local Chicago company that runs more than 30 dance and fitness classes for kids and adults. Culture Groove publishes the bestselling “Maya & Neel’s India Adventure Series,” which are children’s books that are available on Amazon.

www.CultureGroove.com

www.BollyGroove.com