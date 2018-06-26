Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Sawyer Garrity finds light within music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is still recovering from the shooting that killed 17 people and injured 17 more.About four months later, students such as Sawyer Garrity are finding an escape, and in this case it's music.

Sawyer received the Melody Herzfeld Scholarship, which is named for her drama teacher who is responsible for saving 65 students in her class from a gunman by barricading them into a closet.

David Petro, the founder of "Broadway Break Thru" was so moved by her bravery and wanted to know how he might help.

Melody explained that while her students are leading a national movement, most are failing classes and having difficulty being accepted into colleges. So, Petro created the scholarship for any Stoneman Douglas students to apply and Garrity was chosen as the recipient.

Chicago's "College Break Thru" is a 5-day intensive program at the University Center Chicago for elite performing arts students.

Only 75 applicants from around the US are accepted, and these students will receive access to high caliber performing arts classes, exclusive auditions and most importantly the chance to receive over $260k in scholarships from some of the world’s top college and instructors that will be in attendance.

