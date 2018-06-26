Man saved by quick-thinking gym trainers returns to thank them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — How do you thank someone for saving your life? It's a question that Mike Sanocki has struggled with for seven weeks.

"It's very emotional for me to see them. They're my heroes. They saved my life. There's no other way to put it," he said.

Sanocki collapsed on the floor of a Lifetime Fitness in Orland Park this May. He lost consciousness immediately, so it wasn't until later at the hospital that he learned the staff at Lifetime Fitness administered AED shocks to his chest and dozens of chest compressions, ultimately getting his heart beating again. He ended up having triple bypass surgery to clear three severely-blocked arteries.

"My cardiologist told me that less than one percent of guys like me walk away without major side effects. I have no brain damage, no memory loss, no paralysis, thanks to the guys at Lifetime acting so fast," he said. "In seconds, that AED was on my chest, shocking me."

During a "gratitude" tour, Sanocki personally thanked the men who saved his life that day. Through tears and a huge hug, he finally got his chance to thank trainers Jerry Jasper and Cooper Garland, and Lifetime Fitness General Manager Jason Fox.

"I think one of the coolest things that came out of this was the number of people who came up to me to tell me how important Mike is to them. So to be able to use our training and help somebody like that...it's awesome,"Jerry Jasper said.

"I'm just happy to be here," Sanocki said. "Without you guys... I wouldn't be."