Lunchbreak: Riced cauliflower in a spicy Korean steak bowl

Recipes:
Riced Cauliflower:
Riced Cauliflower 10oz (1 ¼ cup) - can make your own or used store bought
Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2 Tbsp
Chia Seeds 1 Tbsp
Hemp Seeds 1 Tbsp
Nutritional Yeast 1 tsp
Salt ¼ tsp
Pepper Pinch
Parsley 1 tsp
- Pre heat the oven to 300°F.
- Combine all ingredients into a mixing bowl. Mix fully.
- Place the mixture into an oven safe baking dish.
- Cover with foil.
- Place into the pre heated oven and cook for 45 mins.
- Let rest for 5 mins. Stir and serve.
Spicy Korean Steak:
Fresh Baby Spinach 1 Cup
Riced Cauliflower ½ Cup
Grilled Steak ½ Cup
Sweet & Spicy Chili Sauce 2 Tbsp
Pickled Carrots ¼ Cup
Pickled Onion ¼ Cup
Diced Cucumber ¼ Cup
Chopped Parsley Pinch
- Season the steak with olive oil, salt and pepper. Let rest at room temperature before grilling. Cook to desired doneness.
- In a bowl layer the following ingredients: Fresh Baby Spinach, Riced Cauliflower, Grilled Steak.
- Top with the Sweet & Spicy Chili Sauce
- Garnish with the following: Pickled Carrots, Pickled Onions, Diced Cucumbers and Chopped Parsley.
Berry Good:
Strawberry 2 ea
Blueberry 6-8 ea
Banana ½ ea
Vanilla Protein Powder 1 Scoop
Almond Milk 1 Cup
Ice 1 ½ Cup
- Place all ingredients into a blender.
- Blend on low for 15 seconds.
- Blend on high for an additional 30 seconds.
- Pour into a glass and enjoy.