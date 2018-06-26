Lunchbreak: Riced cauliflower in a spicy Korean steak bowl

Posted 12:05 PM, June 26, 2018, by , Updated at 02:16PM, June 26, 2018

Chef Venecia Willis

https://www.theproteinbar.com/

Recipes:

Riced Cauliflower:

Riced Cauliflower 10oz (1 ¼ cup) - can make your own or used store bought

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2 Tbsp

Chia Seeds 1 Tbsp

Hemp Seeds 1 Tbsp

Nutritional Yeast 1 tsp

Salt ¼ tsp

Pepper Pinch

Parsley 1 tsp

 

  1. Pre heat the oven to 300°F.
  2. Combine all ingredients into a mixing bowl. Mix fully.
  3. Place the mixture into an oven safe baking dish.
  4. Cover with foil.
  5. Place into the pre heated oven and cook for 45 mins.
  6. Let rest for 5 mins. Stir and serve.

 

 

Spicy Korean Steak:

Fresh Baby Spinach 1 Cup

Riced Cauliflower ½ Cup

Grilled Steak ½ Cup

Sweet & Spicy Chili Sauce 2 Tbsp

Pickled Carrots ¼ Cup

Pickled Onion ¼ Cup

Diced Cucumber ¼ Cup

Chopped Parsley Pinch

 

  1. Season the steak with olive oil, salt and pepper. Let rest at room temperature before grilling. Cook to desired doneness.
  2. In a bowl layer the following ingredients: Fresh Baby Spinach, Riced Cauliflower, Grilled Steak.
  3. Top with the Sweet & Spicy Chili Sauce
  4. Garnish with the following: Pickled Carrots, Pickled Onions, Diced Cucumbers and Chopped Parsley.

 

Berry Good:

Strawberry 2 ea

Blueberry 6-8 ea

Banana ½ ea

Vanilla Protein Powder 1 Scoop

Almond Milk 1 Cup

Ice 1 ½ Cup

 

  1. Place all ingredients into a blender.
  2. Blend on low for 15 seconds.
  3. Blend on high for an additional 30 seconds.
  4. Pour into a glass and enjoy.