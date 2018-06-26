× Increasing chances for flooding on roads/underpasses during Tuesday afternoon/evening commute

Watch for flooded intersections, underpasses and low-lying sections of roads/highways during this Tuesday’s afternoon/evening commute. Numerous showers and thunderstorm downpours have developed this afternoon and will likely continue into the evening hours today. Most of the rainfall has occurred along and north of Interstate-80 to this point, but rain should develop farther south as the evening wears on.

Rivers and streams are swollen or in minor flood already and soils are saturated, heavy rains will quickly runoff and pool in low-lying areas, or spread out over roads.highways, and street intersections and collect under viaducts/underpasses. Widespread showers/thunderstorms likely mean less chance of damaging winds/hail, but an increased likelihood of heavy downpours passing over the same area, enhancing the risk of localized flooding. So be prepared for suddenly experiencing water across the road/street as you are out and about.