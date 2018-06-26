Holiday Club under fire after co-owner’s anti-immigrant Facebook post

CHICAGO — The co-owner of Uptown’s Holiday Club is under fire after he posted a controversial image on Facebook.

The post by Peter Malek has since been deleted, and his account has been deactivated, but screenshots of Tuesday’s images were posted online.

The image was of a woman with a baby, a Mexican flag and the words, “I don’t want you to take away my child” along with, “Well then, don’t become an illegal alien sneaking across our border” on the bottom.

Holiday Club faces boycott after co-owner’s anti-immigrant Facebook memes go viral https://t.co/oPt2eZrHw0 pic.twitter.com/UOPTs1xvpo — Block Club Chicago (@BlockClubCHI) June 26, 2018

According to Block Club Chicago, Malek has apologized and said he will resign.

“Hopefully people will hate me, not the bar,” he told the news organization.

A photo of the co-owner wearing a biker jacket which appears to show an SS patch, a symbol commonly used by Nazis, has also surfaced online.

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa responded to the controversial posts on Twitter.

“Chicago was built by immigrants & migrants, people that left their countries of origin or the American South to pursue a better life,” he said.

Chicago was built by immigrants & migrants, people that left their countries of origin or the American South to pursue a better life. The racist & bigoted sentiments expressed by Peter Malek, proprietor of Lakeview's Holiday Club, are an affront to every Chicagoan & our values. — Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa🌹 (@CDRosa) June 26, 2018

The bar responded on Facebook and said the majority of its ownership does not support Malek’s posts.

“It was with great shock to us to learn and see this horrid opinion aired,” the bar said. “We are working diligently to resolve the issue at hand and the resignation and separation of Peter Malek from Holiday Club is forthcoming.”

In a following post, the bar said they do not endorse, support or placate to President Donald Trump’s policies.

“Please don’t allow trumps (sic) agenda and tactics to ‘divide and conquer’ separate us in our common goals of ‘Oneness,'” the bar said.

Comments from angry customers and Facebook users poured in on Facebook and the company’s Yelp page.

“Freedom of Speech is a right, but so is freedom of feedback and the right to crush you for being a racist” one commenter wrote on Yelp. Another said, “Personally, I think you vote for everything good or bad with your dollar, and I refuse to give people like that my money.”