Flood Warning for Lake and McHenry Counties Illinois until 6:30AM CDT Wednesday

The Chicago National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Lake and McHenry Counties in northern Illinois effective until 6:30AM CDT Wednesday morning. From 2 to 3.5-inches of rain has fallen today over these counties resulting in widespread flooding. Additional rains are expected tonight and flooding will subsequently be slow to recede.

Following is the statement issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…

* FLOOD WARNING FOR…

LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS…

MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS…

* UNTIL 630 AM CDT WEDNESDAY

* AT 926 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED SHOWERS AND SOME

THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN MOVING OVER FAR NORTHEAST

ILLINOIS. THIS IS ON TOP OF TWO TO THREE AND A HALF INCHES OF

RAIN THAT HAD FALLEN IN PLACES, ESPECIALLY NEAR MUNDELEIN AND

GRAYSLAKE. SOME FLOODED ROADS AND FULL CREEKS WILL BE SLOW TO

RECEDE THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT.

* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE…

WAUKEGAN, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, PALATINE, BUFFALO GROVE, WHEELING,

NORTH CHICAGO, GURNEE, MUNDELEIN, ALGONQUIN, MCHENRY, VERNON HILLS,

WOODSTOCK, ZION, GRAYSLAKE, LIBERTYVILLE, LAKE ZURICH, LAKE FOREST,

ROUND LAKE, ANTIOCH AND BEACH