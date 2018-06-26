× Flash Flood Warning for northwestern Kane County until 8:30PM CDT

Update 8:35PM CDT…

The Flash Flood Warning has expired; but due to widespread flooding, a Flood Warning has taken its place..effective until 8:30AM CDT Wednesday morning.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

Update 7:50PM CDT…

The Flash Flood Warning for northwestern Kane County remains in effect until 8:30PM CDT…

Following is the latest statement from the National Weather Service…

745 PM CDT TUE JUN 26 2018

…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR

NORTHWESTERN KANE COUNTY…

AT 743 PM CDT, TRAINED WEATHER SPOTTERS REPORTED FLOODING AT THE

INTERSECTION OF ILLINOIS ROUTE 72 AND STATE STREET WITH OVER A FOOT

OF WATER OVER THE ROAD. THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN CONTINUE

TO MOVE OVER NORTHERN KANE COUNTY. UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE

ALREADY FALLEN TODAY. FLASH FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.

SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE…

CARPENTERSVILLE, ALGONQUIN, SLEEPY HOLLOW, HUNTLEY, WEST DUNDEE,

GILBERTS, HAMPSHIRE, LILY LAKE, VIRGIL, PINGREE GROVE AND BURLINGTON.

INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE…

I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 27 AND 38.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Strong thunderstorms have dropped over two-inch of rain across the northwestern section of Kane County this afternoon. Flash Flooding should begin in some portions of this area very quickly ,and a Flash Flood Warning (small red-shaded area on the highlighted map) is in effect until 8:30PM CDT.

Following is the discussion prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northwestern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 830 PM CDT * At 530 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two and a half inches of rain have already fallen over this area through the afternoon. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Elgin, Carpentersville, Algonquin, Sleepy Hollow, Huntley, West Dundee, Gilberts, Hampshire, Lily Lake, Virgil, Pingree Grove and Burlington.