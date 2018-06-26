× Flash Flood Warning for eastern Winnebago County in northern Illinois until 9:45PM CDT

Update 8:20PM CDT…

One to 2.5-inches of rain have fallen over this area so far today with flooding reported in Rockford. The Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 9:45PM CDT.

Some locations that will experience flooding include... Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, South Beloit, Rockton, Rockford Airport, Roscoe, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction and New Millford. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 115 and 123. I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2, and between mile markers 61 and 76. This includes... Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Aviators Baseball, and Rockford Speedway.

Thunderstorms with heavy downpours have moved over the Rockford area this afternoon and radar indicates more storms are on their way. Due to the recent heavy rains experienced in that area, soils are saturated and rivers/streams nearly overflowing their banks. Additional rains will likely cause flooding over many parts of this area, thus the issuance of the Flash Flood Warning (red-shaded area on the highlighted map).

Following is the discussion prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Eastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until 945 PM CDT * At 552 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving slowly across the warned area. Up to one and a half inches of rain have already fallen over parts of Winnebago County earlier, which caused rapid minor flooding in Rockford earlier. Given the saturated ground conditions from the past few weeks, flash flooding is expected to begin shortly, especially in the Rockford metro. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, South Beloit, Rockton, Rockford Airport, Roscoe, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction and New Millford. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 115 and 123. I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2, and between mile markers 61 and 76. This includes... Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Aviators Baseball, and Rockford Speedway.