FeedonThis: 140 or Less talks Abreu, Bulls draft, and Dwayne Casey

CHICAGO - As Twitter continues with 280 characters, we on Sports Feed are sticking to 140.

That segment was back on Tuesday's show as Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman gave their thoughts on Jose Abreu, the Bulls' 2018 Draft, and Dwayne Casey's Coach of the Year honor in the form of a tweet.

That's part of the #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

Yu Darvish's start in Class A South Bend went as good as you would have hoped - but his comments about soreness in his triceps after tempered the enthusiasm for a possible Cubs' return this weekend.

Josh and Jarrett discussed more on the Cubs' pitcher in the video above.

After the front office and scouting staff did their work for the draft, the burden now falls on Fred Hoiberg.

He's along with his staff are the ones that now have to develop Wendell Carter Jr. and Chandler Hutchison.

Jarrett and Josh discuss the work ahead in the video above.