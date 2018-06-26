Cubs place Bryant on 10-Day DL

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - SEPTEMBER 20: Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) at bat during the MLB regular season game between the Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays on September 20, 2017, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - SEPTEMBER 20: Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) at bat during the MLB regular season game between the Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays on September 20, 2017, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The Chicago Cubs put Kris Bryant on the 10-Day DL before Tuesday night’s game against the Dodgers.
Bryant has missed the last three games with soreness in his left shoulder.
Bryant will be eligible to return July 3rd.
This is the first time he’s been placed on the DL in his Big League career.