Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday @ LA Dodgers

* When the Dodgers score first, they are much more likely to win. Their 4-25 (.138) record when allowing the first run in a game is the worst in baseball.

* Among qualified pitchers, Jon Lester’s improvement in ERA this season(2.10 down from 4.33), compared to last season, is the largest in baseball.

* Ross Stripling’s 7.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio ranks second in MLB among pitchers who have thrown at least 70 innings this season. Corey Kluber leads at 9.42.

* Javier Baez has taken an aggressive approach at the plate this season, swinging at 51.4 percent of first pitches, compared to 34.9 percent last season. His 51.4 first pitch swing percentage is the highest among qualified batters this season.

* Jason Heyward has come alive offensively slashing .310/.347/.474 over his last 30 games played.